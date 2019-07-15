Harlingen - Luis V. Castillo, age 68, went home to be with the Lord Sunday July 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the owner and operator of Castillo Barber Shop in Harlingen for many years.



He leaves to cherish his wonderful and humorous memory, his wife Hermila Serrano Cisneros de Castillo, his children, Jasmine Perez, Monica Cardenas and Marissa Perez, step children, Julio Terrazas Cisneros, Audra Lynn Lopez and Raymond Guerrero, Sister in Law, Carolina Castillo, Siblings, Andy Castillo and his wife, Valentin Castillo, Carmen Camargo (Felipe). He is also survived by numerous grandchildren other relatives and friends.



Luis is preceded in death by his parents, Macedonio and Francisca Castillo, his brother, Abel Castillo and sister, Frances Castillo.



Visitation will be held Tuesday July 16, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary service to begin at 7 pm Tuesday evening. Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home. Burial will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery.