Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Luisa Zepeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luisa Zepeda


1927 - 2018
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luisa Zepeda Obituary
Houston - Luisa Zepeda, of Valle Santiago, Guanajuato Mexico, passed away on June 27th, 2019, in Houston TX, at the age of 92. She was a loving, dedicated, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived a fulfilling life while creating a lasting impact on her loved ones. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Enedina Valencia, Raul Cepeda, Carlos Cepeda, Homero Zepeda, Horacio Cepeda, and Lilia Zepeda Miranda. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren who adored her. Luisa's service will take place at Rudy Garza funeral home. 1702 E. Harrison Harlingen, TX 78550. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30th, 2019 from 12PM-9PM. A rosary will be prayed for her at 7PM. Her funeral will take place at Queen of Peace Church, 1509 New Combes Hwy Harlingen TX 78850, on Monday July 1st, 2019 at 1pm. Her burial service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Karlos Cepeda, Jorge Cepeda, Horacio (Tito) Cepeda, Daniel Miranda, Homero Zepeda, and Jaime Zepeda. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Margarito Zepeda, whom she will join in heaven. What a beautiful life to have lived. Rest peacefully.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now