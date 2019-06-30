Houston - Luisa Zepeda, of Valle Santiago, Guanajuato Mexico, passed away on June 27th, 2019, in Houston TX, at the age of 92. She was a loving, dedicated, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived a fulfilling life while creating a lasting impact on her loved ones. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Enedina Valencia, Raul Cepeda, Carlos Cepeda, Homero Zepeda, Horacio Cepeda, and Lilia Zepeda Miranda. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren who adored her. Luisa's service will take place at Rudy Garza funeral home. 1702 E. Harrison Harlingen, TX 78550. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30th, 2019 from 12PM-9PM. A rosary will be prayed for her at 7PM. Her funeral will take place at Queen of Peace Church, 1509 New Combes Hwy Harlingen TX 78850, on Monday July 1st, 2019 at 1pm. Her burial service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Karlos Cepeda, Jorge Cepeda, Horacio (Tito) Cepeda, Daniel Miranda, Homero Zepeda, and Jaime Zepeda. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Margarito Zepeda, whom she will join in heaven. What a beautiful life to have lived. Rest peacefully. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 30, 2019