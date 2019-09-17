|
|
Harlingen - Lupe De Los Santos Cantu, 88 of Harlingen went to meet her Lord on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019.
She passed away at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years.
Guadalupe Cantu. She leaves behind 6 children to cherish her memory Lucio (Oralia) Galvan,
Of Indiana. Delia Cabrera, Inez (Rolando) Martinez of Harlingen, Prisiliano Galvan of Houston,
Oscar (Esperanza) Cantu, and Nellie (Eddie) Medina of Harlingen. Many Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.
We would like to thank Brian (RN), and Annie (CAN) from Kindred Hospice for all their help and
Support when we needed it the most.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7pm at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday with Burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 17, 2019