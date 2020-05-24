Austin, TX - Lupita, Lu to her friends was born, raised, educated, and raised her own family in Harlingen, passed away in Austin surrounded by her loved ones. Lupita was the ninth of ten children born to Francisco and Tomasa. She married her love, Manuel "Manny" Gonzalez, in 1964.
She was devoted to her family, including her four children and ten grandchildren: Lizzette and David Reynolds with Luke, Lillianna and Joaquin; Michael Jeff Gonzalez and Marie Figueroa plus Jasmine, Erica, Michael Jeff II, Arnelle; Jenna and Wayne Broadt with Sailor and Sagen Rodriguez and Asher Broadt; and, Matthew.
She loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She journeyed on pilgrimages to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, a Guadalupa?a, volunteered many hours to committees and projects and, until her final days, was most content stitching rosaries.
She was a force of nature, making an indelible impression on everyone she met. Passionate and strong willed, she motivated and inspired her children and grandchildren to lead in all pursuits. With Manny, she watched her grandkids in nearly every single game, play, performance, show, and academic event she could possibly attend.
She loved telling stories about her kids and grandkid's achievements, how neat things were when she was growing up, the awesome '57 Chevy her entrepreneurial dad bought for her, and the family's deep-rooted history in the Valley dating back to the old Spanish Land Grant days.
She loved watching football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and the Olympics. Her allegiances were to the Cowboys and Spurs. But she always rooted for her family's favorite football teams, and we always received a jubilant post-game call celebrating our team's victory.
She warmly welcomed everybody to her kitchen and was happiest when family and friends gathered where she would cook and instruct her grandkids about how to prepare the world's best enchiladas, tacos, chalupas, carne picada con papas, "mamaw's" rice, and pico de gallo.
She was a proud American and Texan, followed politics daily, voted in every election, and flied our nation's flag.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel, sisters Alma Saldana and Lucilla Keener, her four children and ten grandchildren. Lupita was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Arturo, Elia Rhodes, Francisco Jr, Hector, Roberto, Roy, and Socorro Perez.
The family thanks her physicians, APCs, nurses, and caregivers for their commitment, professionalism, and compassion. And, thanks to all our friends who have reached out with prayer, support, and love.
Please donate to the charity of your choice in a loved one's name in memory of our Mom.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2020.