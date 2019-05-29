Arroyo City - Luther Lee Webb went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 27th, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Mr. and Mrs. John Arthur Webb on May 4th, 1936.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Webb of Arroyo City, Texas, his children, Kathy Keene of South Padre Island, Texas, Joni Breaux of Lacombe Louisiana, Danny Webb of Harlingen, Texas and one brother Robert Lynn Webb of Westford, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was retired from Amfels in Brownsville, Texas. His hobbies included his love for fishing, golf and reading.



As per Luther's wishes he will be cremated with no formal services.



Cremation services have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary