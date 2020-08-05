Mercedes - Luz Simona Longoria passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



Luz was born on December 5, 1933 in Mercedes, Texas to Agustin and Hipolita Marquez. She married Eligio Longoria and together they raised three sons. She is survived by her sons Elijio (Rosa), Enrique, and Ernesto (Esmeralda). Grandchildren Christopher, Lizette, Enrique Jr., Cassandra, April, and Isaiah, her sister Maria de Jesus (Vala), brother-in-law Antonio Jimenez, sisters-in-law Ofelia Marquez, Margarita Marquez and Eloisa Marquez.



She worked for Mercedes ISD as a custodian at John F. Kennedy Elementary. Luz had a passion for sewing. She sewed bridal dresses, quinceanera dresses and also made baby quilts for friends and family members. She loved working on and spending time in her garden.



Luz was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her sisters, Maria (Tomas) and Antonia, brothers Reymundo, Eduviges and Vidal.



Viewing will be held at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



