Mercedes - Lydia G. Cano, 70, passed away on July 27, 2020. She preceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rosalio "Chale" M. Cano. She had 9 siblings: Cevero (Rosemary) Garcia - Killeen, Julian (Minerva) Garcia - Mercedes, Carmel Garcia - Mercedes, Ignacio (Sabina) Garcia - Mercedes, Joel (Rosalinda) Garcia - Mercedes , Elida Garcia - Mercedes, Juliana G. Zuniga - Mercedes, Celia G. Aguero - deceased, Juana G. Presas - deceased.



Her parents were Leocadio and Carolina Garcia - deceased



"Lile" or "Nana" as she was lovingly called dedicated 40 years of her life to Mercedes ISD as a bus driver. She and her sister, Celia(deceased) would compete against bus drivers from across the region and bring home the 1st place trophy! She drove generations of students in her bus and could tell you where everyone lived and who was related to who! Nana loved cheering at sporting events including WWF fights and she and her husband loved dancing to the music of Little Joe and El Gato Negro. When her sister, Celia, passed away Nana took over the reins of rearing her children who are forever indebted to her and Chale: Melissa Aguero Ramirez, David (Lacey) Aguero II, Mark Anthony (Crystal) Aguero, and Valerie Marie (Jorge) Aguero Olivarez. Nana knew she didn't want to be without Chale so she left us to join him about 36 hours after he passed....leaving behind many broken hearts including 14 grandchildren who desired nothing more than to have her in their lives forever....rest in peace Nana - you're job is done.



Graveside services will be on July 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, TX. Services have been entrusted o Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



