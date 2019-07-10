Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Lydia "Lily" (Flores) Nares


1945 - 2019
Lydia "Lily" (Flores) Nares Obituary
Harlingen - Lydia Flores Nares (Lily/Lidia) 74, of Harlingen, passed away peacefully July 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to Miguel B. Flores and Cristina Hortencia Soto on March 27, 1945, at the original Valley Baptist Hospital that was located on F Street in Harlingen, Texas.

Upon graduating high school, she attended Texas State Technical College where she graduated and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked for Dolly Vinsant Hospital, the South Texas Hospital (Harlingen State Tuberculosis Hospital) and various home health agencies.

Lily is survived by two younger brothers Miguel Soto Flores IV, Miguel Mercado III, and her children Sandra Soledad Martinez, Richard Steven Nares and Cristina Reyanne Martinez. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Krystal Jasmine Rivas, and her faithful companion & loving comfort dog Penelope Rae.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two older brothers Miguel Flores II, Vicente A. Flores and the love of her life C.R. Welch.

In place of flowers the family request that donations be made to either Loaves & Fishes, the Harlingen Human Society or the Family Crisis Center in Harlingen.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the wonderful MICU and the 4th floor South Tower nursing staff at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Dr. Nabeel Sarhill, Dr. Robert Minor, and Dr. Emmanuel Akinyemi. Thank you so very much for taking care of our loved one and for giving her a wonderful quality of life.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 10, 2019
