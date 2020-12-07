Harlingen - Lydia T. Silva, 82 of Harlingen, TX, entered into rest on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at home.She was born on May 1, 1938 in Mexico, daughter of Juan and Maria (Del Refugio Tenteno) Padilla who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Pedro Silva Sr., brothers, Manuel, Maurilio and Pedro PadillaLydia is survived by her sons, Jose Silva, Pedro Silva, Jr., David Silva, Ricardo Silva; sister, Dolores "Lola" Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held on at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.Funeral services will be held at Duddlesten Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with time to be announced. Interment will follow at the Raymondville Memorial Cemetery, Raymondville, Texas.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.