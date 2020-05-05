Chillicothe, Texas - Lyndle (Lindy) Ray Echols passed from this life surrounded by family members, including his wife of 28 years, in his Chillicothe, Texas home, on May 1, 2020. He was 74.
He was born on June 2, 1945 to Clovis and Rava Nell Echols, in Eagle Pass, Texas, where Clovis briefly served as a Border Patrol Agent, before returning to his family's farm in the community of Rangerville.
Following suit, Lyndle graduated from San Benito High School in 1963 followed by the Border Patrol Academy in 1967. He was a Border Patrol Agent for five years, when ultimately, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his Dad and older brother and became a farmer, specifically a custom farmer. This career spanned 50 years, and with his brother, took him as far north as New Mexico, and as well as, deep into South Mexico.
Those who knew him at all, knew that there was absolutely nothing he couldn't or wouldn't do, except take credit for all he did, including his hundreds, if not thousands of inventions.
He was ever mindful from Whom his talents and blessings came, and it was to Him alone that Lyndle gave the glory.
His attitude, even through the worst of pain and suffering, was always that of His grateful and humble servant.
In addition to his parents, Lyndle is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Echols, (three years, to the date, in 2017), and his grandson, Ethan Hausler (2012).
He is survived by his wife, Mayela Chavez Echols, his three daughters, Barbie Echols Gunter, Deborah Parrish, and Tammy Hausler, eleven grandchildren, Todd, Stephen, and Tyler Gunter, Barbierae Gunter Moreno, Heather Schwartz, Holly and Benjamin Parrish, Scott, Patrick, Cailin and Addison Hausler, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Lyndle's family would like to give a very special thanks to Hospice of Wichita Falls, most especially to Tammy and Juanita for their amazing service to our Daddy and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, in Harlingen, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 5, 2020.