Combes - Macario Sanchez, 78, entered into eternal rest July 8, 2020. He was born March 10, 1942 to Cesario and Jesusa Sanchez whom have predeceased him. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Sanchez and son, Ruben Sanchez. He is survived by a son, Macario Sanchez, Jr; daughters, Erica, Jessica, and Esmeralda Sanchez; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Francisco Sanchez, Cesario Sanchez, Teresa Sanchez, and Juana Garcia. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.