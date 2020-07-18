1/1
Macario Sanchez
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Macario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Combes - Macario Sanchez, 78, entered into eternal rest July 8, 2020. He was born March 10, 1942 to Cesario and Jesusa Sanchez whom have predeceased him. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Sanchez and son, Ruben Sanchez. He is survived by a son, Macario Sanchez, Jr; daughters, Erica, Jessica, and Esmeralda Sanchez; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Francisco Sanchez, Cesario Sanchez, Teresa Sanchez, and Juana Garcia. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved