Harlingen - Manuel Cisneros, 67, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in San Benito March 4, 1953 to Servando and Nasaria Cisneros. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Ricardo Cisneros. Manuel is survived by his loving family, wife of 50 years, Juanita; son, Rudy (Karina) Cisneros; daughter, Veronica (Justin) Grimm; grandchildren, Cassandra Guerra, Amanda Cisneros, Ricardo Cisneros II, Andrea Figueora, Itzy Figueora; sister, Maria Cisneros; and brother, Adolfo Cisneros. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.