1/1
Manuel Cisneros
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Manuel Cisneros, 67, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in San Benito March 4, 1953 to Servando and Nasaria Cisneros. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Ricardo Cisneros. Manuel is survived by his loving family, wife of 50 years, Juanita; son, Rudy (Karina) Cisneros; daughter, Veronica (Justin) Grimm; grandchildren, Cassandra Guerra, Amanda Cisneros, Ricardo Cisneros II, Andrea Figueora, Itzy Figueora; sister, Maria Cisneros; and brother, Adolfo Cisneros. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved