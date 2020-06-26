San Benito, TX - Manuel Guzman Jr., a loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and teammate passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1953 in San Benito, Texas to Manuel Sr. and Jesusita Guzman. Manuel grew up in El Jardin and was bigger than life where he started off as Bambi but grew into Bear. He attended Frank Roberts Elem., San Benito Jr. High, and then graduated from SBHS in 1972. He then took his talents on the football field across the border and played with Monterrey Tech from 1972-1976, where he was apart of 2 National Championships.
Manuel married Arminda Mata in 1980 in San Benito. Together they had two children, David and Christina. Manuel continued his impact on sports working at Dr. Cash Elem. and Berta Cabaza Middle School. He then started working at Valley View High School and worked there until his retirement in 2015.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arminda; his son, David; and daughter Christina. He is also survived by his sister, Olivia Sosa; brother, Juan Antonio Guzman; and many relatives and friends.
Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Guzman Sr; his mother Jesusita Guzman; sister, Belinda Guzman; and brother, Rolando Guzman.
Funeral services for Manuel will begin Friday, June 26, 2020, from 2-9pm with the rosary at 7pm at Thomae Garza Funeral Home.
A funeral mass will be conducted on Saturday, June 27, at 11am, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home. As per his wishes, cremation will follow after the mass. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joshua Gonzalez, Carlos Cortez, Adalberto Mata Jr, Jay Sosa, Mark Lerma, and Omar "Fifty" Montez.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to family of Manuel Guzman Jr. at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 26, 2020.