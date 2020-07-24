1/1
Manuel Lopez
1970 - 2020
Harlingen - Manuel Lopez III, passed peacefully on July 20, 2020, at the age of 49, surrounded by his family in Harlingen, Texas.

Manuel, best known as Manny to all his friends and family, was born in Harlingen, Texas, on August 31, 1970. Growing up in Harlingen, Manny attended Harlingen High School and enjoyed playing on the Cardinal Varsity football and baseball teams. As his occupation, Manny enjoyed working for Salazar Insurance Group as their go-to craftsman. On June 28th, 2014, Manny married Monica Lopez.

As a talented baseball player, Manny attended the Pony League 1983 World Series at the age of 12, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Manny dedicated many years of his life to coaching girls fast-pitch softball teams. He led many of those teams to national championship tournaments, including teams with his daughter and stepdaughter. He was an attending and active member of his church, Valley Praise, where was an outstanding player of the softball team. Manny was a dedicated volunteer with Blue Sunday, a child abuse prevention organization. In fact, his favorite activity was helping those around him through compassionate acts of service. He was a reliable, outgoing person who loved dancing to 80's or Tejano music with his friends and family, especially his wife. He could always be counted on to be the life of the party. When he wasn't dancing or helping others, he could be found at a 5K running alongside his wife and family. Manny fought a courageous, two-year battle with Stage IV colon cancer, but always had a fearless smile on his face. He was an inspiration to all, and he advocated for others that are fighting the same battle.

Manny was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eloisa G. Lopez, grandfather, Manuel N. Lopez and grandmother, Juanita Sanchez.

He is survived by his wife, Monica Lopez, his two sons, Derek and Michael Lopez, his daughter, Nikki Lopez, his step daughter, Lillian V. Loucks, his three grandchildren, Sadiee, Andrew, and Raelynn Lopez, his father, Manuel Lopez Jr. with Amparo Escobedo, his mother, Dora and Arnold Galvan, his brother, Paul Lopez with Dana Bishop, and sister, Sabina and Alfredo Garcia Jr. with their children Easton and Emery, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Home located at 1002 E. Harrison in Harlingen, Texas. The memorial service will be from 1 o'clock p.m. until 5 o'clock p.m.

The burial will be held on Sunday, July 26th at 11 o'clock a.m. at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria, Texas.

Flowers or donations to Manny's beloved charity, Blue Sunday, are welcomed.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Funeral Home (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home
JUL
26
Burial
11:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 24, 2020
Manny, you were a nice respected friend and I am honored to have had the pleasure of growing Up and knowing you and your kindness.
Condolences to the entire Lopez family during this Difficult time .
RIP Manny❤❤❤❤❤❤
Diane Garza
Friend
July 24, 2020
From all of your and Manny’s friends at Chuck’s Icehouse “May Manny Rest In Peace “. He fought such a long and hard battle. We are all going to miss his beautiful smile.
Prayers are with you Monica and all the members of Manny’s family
Carol,Pamela and Chuck Law &
Chuck’s Icehouse friends
Carol Law
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers for your family and friends.
Loretta Rodriguez
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
How can one comfort sooo many broken hearts ?

Only by God's grace can Manny's family & friends get through this most tragic loss

Our deepest condolences go to his beloved Monica & entire loving family

May the courage Manny exhibited throughout his illness, be an inspiration to everyone who loved him

Manny's earthly life ended much too early...Yet, his spiritual life has just begun


In our hearts forever
Velma Reyes
Family
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Chuck and Lisa Perez
Friend
