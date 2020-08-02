Harlingen - Manuel Mendez, Jr. 62, of Harlingen passed away July 30, 2020. Manuel was a caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was born and raised in Harlingen and graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1978.He was employed by the Rio Grande State Center for 28 years. When he was not working he was doing what he loved, raising his show hogs. Manuel had a love and passion for his animals. He was a well-known hog breeder and would help local students by offering affordable 4-H and FFA hog projects. Manuel always enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews participate at livestock shows. He was a member of the GILT by Association Breeding GILT Committee at the Rio Grande Livestock Show.He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel R. Mendez and his son, Jacob Mendez.Manuel was kindhearted and a man of faith, he loved to talk to everyone and would help anyone he could.He is survived by his wife, Celia A. Mendez; daughter, Dalia (Stephan) Quiroga; son, Jason Manuel (Krystal) Mendez; 6 grandchildren, Taylor Quiroga (Justin Moreno), Austin Riley Quiroga, Stephany Jacob Quiroga, Xavier Quiroga, Kali Rae Mendez and Jodi Marie Mendez; his mother, Lucinda F. Mendez and 3 sisters, Dalia Ortega, Nora (Lupe) Argullin, Evan (Pete)Ruth Herrera.Visitation will begin Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 PM for a burial at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers are; Caleb Ortega, Daniel Manuel Herrera, Juan Manuel Ortega, Matthew Argullin, Mark Argullin, Nicholas Herrera and honorary pallbearers will be; Jason Mendez, Austin Quiroga, Christopher Narvarro, Stephan Quiroga, Xavier Quiroga, Nele Navarro, Macala Lee Herrera, Deborah Navarro, Pilar Navarro, Body Argullin, Jonathan Ortega, Dominic Ortega and Juan Ortega.The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to VBMC nurses and staff, Dr. Suja Perakathu, Dr. Usman Sheriff and Dr. Hassan for their special care and compassion.