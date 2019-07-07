Harlingen - Manuel "Meme" R. Longoria was born on March 22, 1931, and lived a long and wonderful life. He was surrounded by his loving family as he passed on July 2, 2019 and entered the eternal Kingdom of our Heavenly Father. He was reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Maria De Jesus Gomez Longoria who waited patiently for her husband to join her in eternal peace and joy.



Maria preceded him in death in August of 2008. Manuel "Meme" was a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather.



He is survived by his sons, Carlos Longoria (Terry) and Manuel Longoria, Jr. (Rosie); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, extended relatives, and a host of friends.



Visitation will begin Sunday, July 7, 2019 and Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 7, 2019