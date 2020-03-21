|
|
Harlingen - Manuela Atkinson "Mela" Villarreal age 80, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the comfort of her residence. She was born July 3, 1939 in Rio Hondo, Texas and resided in Harlingen, Texas. She was owner and director of Mela's Day Care Center for 28 years. She cherished the memories of the many children and babies she took care of; there was a very special place in her heart for all of them.
She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Elena Atkinson, her husband of 51 years, Roberto S. Villarreal and brothers, Epimenio and Ricardo Atkinson.
She is survived by her six children, Nelda (Roberto) Trevino, Roberto Jr. (Rosie) Villarreal, Edna Villarreal, Norma (James) Terry, Rene Villarreal and Eric (Sandra) Villarreal and Sonia Marroquin who was like a daughter to her. Manuela is also survived by her sisters Ester Perales, Pauline Atkinson, Susana Garza and Mary Atkinson. She was most fond of her grandchildren who could do no wrong in her eyes; Robbie and Jeff Trevino, Robert (Bob) Villarreal, Paul Villarreal, Deleine Chavira, Alexis and Daniel Aguilar, Giselle Yanez, Alex and Kristine Lopez, Tyler-Rose and Austin Terry, Brooke Emory, Brandy, Gabrielle and Matthew Villarreal, Alina, Kirsten and Kayla Villarreal. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be limited to 40 people occupancy at a time during visitation hours ONLY. Out of respect for the family, IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY during the prayer service due to the limitation of the 40 person occupancy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday March 22, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Chapel between 2 pm - 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 10 am at the Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit with burial to follow to Mont-Meta Memorial Park Cemetery, San Benito.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 21, 2020