San Benito - Manuela R. "Mela" Molina, age 75, went home to be with the Lord peacefully, Thursday evening April 18, 2019 at Solara Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of San Benito, Texas in the Los Indios area. Born in Doctor Coz,Mexico to Mr. and Mrs. Matilde and Zaragoza De La Cruz Rios on March 11, 1944.



Mela is preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Jose Santos Molina Jr. in 1992.



She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory, her children, Sara Molina, Nohemi Molina, Jose Luis Molina, her grandchildren, Elizabeth Marie Molina, Marco A. Molina, Antonio Molina, Jose Santos Molina, Ivan Molina, Brianna Molina and Miranda Noemi Molina, a sister, Consuelo Trevino of Los Indios and brother, Raul De La Cruz of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



Visitation was held Monday April 22, 2019 beginning at 1 pm to 9 pm and continue on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 10 am to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery in Los Indios.



Honored to be her pallbearers will be Jose Luis Molina, Marco Antonio Molina, Antonio Molina, Ivan Molina, Nestor Castillo and Larry Molina.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home/Rudy Garza Funeral Home 1702 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary