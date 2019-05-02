|
|
San Benito - Marcelina Ortega Marin 84 passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1934 in Brownsville to Guadalupe S, Ortega, Sr. & Santos Ramos Ortega.
Marcelina was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church in San Benito.
Preceded in death by siblings: Andrea O. Juarez, Guadalupe (Chato) Ortega, Jr., Roberto Ortega, Anita Ortega, Adela O. Tostado, Eleno Ortega, Sr., and Oralia O. Robles.
Left to celebrate her memory: her husband of 53 years Marcelino M. Marin; children: Roberto (Bessie) Marin, Brenda (Gilberto) Espinoza, Sandra (Noe Jr.) Silva, Ricardo (Charlotte) Marin; grandchildren: Roberto, Cristian, Christina, Caroline, Derek, Alisa, Marina, Andrina, Aidric, Merick, and Aliyah; siblings: Aurora O. Ramon, Sr.) Juarez, Dora Maria (J. Ricardo) Gonzales, Celso R. Malen) Ortega, Ofelia (Alfredo)Torres, Matilde (Seferino) Rodriguez; numerous family, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at &:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 1:00 p.m Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in San Benito. Burial will follow at Anaquitas Cemetery in Rio Hondo, Texas
Honor to serve as pallbearer are: Federico (Freddie) Ortega, Emilio Ortega, Guadalupe Ortega, III, John Bruno Ortega, Michael Lucio Rodriguez, Victor Joseph Rodriguez, Orlando Robles, and Justice Brandon Ortega. Honorary pallbearer Mark Anthony Rodriguez
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, 956.361.9192
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 2, 2019