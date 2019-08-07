|
San Benito - Marco Antonio (Tony) Lara went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81. He was born on July 12, 1938 to the late Consuelo D. and Pedro A. Lara. He is survived by his wife Marie Helen Lara, son Dr. Marco Antonio Lara Jr., daughter-in-law Maribel (Molly) Lara, grandsons Marco A. Lara III, Jonathan (Fernanda) Lara, great-grandson Abel Lara. Also, sister-in-law Domingo Lara, brothers-in-law Fidel A. (Maureen) Hinojosa and Robert G. Hinojosa, sister-in-law Julie Cortez, and several nephews and nieces.
Marco Antonio graduated from Lyford High School and attended Texas Southmost College, Texas A & I University, Pan American University, and Corpus Christi State University.
Marco Antonio worked for the City of San Benito from 1962 to 1964 as a police officer. He worked for the City of Brownsville as a police officer from 1964 to 1965. He moved back to San Benito and worked from 1965 to 1980 in the capacity of Firefighter/Fire Marshal, Assistant Fire Chief, and Fire Chief of the City of San Benito. During the summers, Marco Antonio served as a fire instructor at Texas A & M University. He retired from the City of San Benito in 1980.
From 1982 to 1995, Marco Antonio was employed by the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District as a Law Enforcement Teacher, ICT Coop Teacher and Counselor. He retired in 1995 from SBCISD.
From 1982 to 2000, he served as a Deputy Constable for Cameron County Precinct 3.
Marco Antonio moved to New Braunfels, Texas in December 2005. He returned to his hometown of San Benito in 2012 where he resided until his death.
He helped many people from all walks of life during public service work. He will be remembered and missed by his family, his friends, and those he worked with and helped during his short stay in this world.
The Lara family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fr. Luis Tinajero, Celebrant. Following the Mass, Marco Antonio will be laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Pedro Lara III, Roberto Longoria, John Albert Cortes, Secundino Mata, Sergio Mata, and Juan Saavedra. Honorary pallbearers will be the San Benito Fire Department as well as the San Benito Volunteer Fire Department.
The Lara family wishes to thank his doctors who took such good care of him: Dr. Rolando Posada and staff, Dr. Eduardo Flores, Dr. Marco Antonio Araneda, Dr. Erin McCormick, Dr. Cynthia Garcia, and the caring staff of Calidad Home Health - Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of San Benito Funeral Home. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 7, 2019