San Benito - On July 15, 2020, God said, "Come home..." and Margaret (Margie) Hamilton went home to be with the Lord and her Heavenly family. Margie passed peacefully, after fighting the last ravages of Alzheimer's for seven years, in her home that she and her beloved Joe built in 1959. Margie was born January 15, 1928 at home in Rangerville, Texas, to Egbert and Beulah Haynes.
She attended Rangerville Elementary School, was promoted past San Benito Junior High and started San Benito High School at age 12. She attended SBHS until the middle of her senior year, when the death of her father caused a moved to Harlingen, Texas. She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1945 at the age of 16 and one of the top 3 ranked graduates. She was presented a tuition only college scholarship, but could not accept because she was supporting her mother.
While in high school, Margie started working at Day's Drug Store in the soda fountain area. Her malt making skills were a delight to her family. While working there after high school graduation, Margie met Joe J. Hamilton when he brought her uncle home after work at Valley Transit Bus. When questioned by her uncle about his 'chauffeur', Mom replied, "That's the man I'm going to marry!" And she did, eloping about 6 months later in 1947.
Margie and Joe began their 66 years together working in New Orleans, LA, picking cherries and apples in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, going to Anderson, IN - where their daughter, Thea Kay, was born. Shortly afterwards, Margie and Joe and Thea moved back to Harlingen/San Benito area where they lived the rest of their lives.
Margie was a fierce family-warrior-her family was always foremost in her heart. She would work always to keep them safe and whole. Her home was always open-never locked-and whatever food she had was always shared. Her first words to any visitor were always, 'Can I get you something to drink or eat.'
Margie was an amazing plant grower-sharer of all good things-believer in God's greatness, and a true lover and protector of children-perhaps more especially hers and her grandchildren.
Margaret Hamilton is survived by her daughter Thea Kay Hamilton Wiley; son-in-law Donald Wiley; grandsons Steven and his wife Angela Wiley of Pinehurst, TX and Randall and his wife Katey Wiley of Montgomery, TX; granddaughter Margaret Renee (Marnee) Wiley Edwards of Mobile, AL. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren Breckan J. Edwards of Mobile, AL, Reagen,, Shelby, Corben, and Jorden Wiley of Pinehurst, TX and Boatswain Mate 3rd class Nathen Wiley of USCG Station, New Orleans, LA; Gage, Justin, Sophia, Bella, and Georgia Wiley of Montgomery, TX.
Margaret is also survived by her sister-in-law Truella Haynes of San Benito; brother-in-law and wife, Robert E. and Mary Jane Hamilton of Corpus Christi, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joe J. Hamilton; her son Patrick R. Hamilton; her parents E.J. and Beulah Haynes; her six siblings Vallan Haynes, Pauline Haynes Icenogle, Lanora (Nora) Haynes Ferguson, Jesse Clyde (JC) Haynes, Elsie (Betty) Florence Haynes Aldrige Winn, and Egbert Donald Haynes.
A special thank you is extended to Greater Valley Hospice nurses; LVN Dalia De Luna, chaplains, and doctors for their outstanding care and help during the final years of Margaret's life. Words cannot express our gratitude to Alma Ybarra and her 'Angel' caregivers for the blessings of their care of Margaret during the final seven years. Their excellent care gave her-me-Don-and family time to say a quiet and blessed goodbye. Thank you so very much---Alma Ybarra-her "Angels"-Nellie Rodriguez, Azylia Fuentes, Ashaya Ramon, Lupita Duran, Norma Gonzalez and Janie Vichique. God blessed Margaret and our family with these very special warriors. (Hamilton House - 956-200-7788-2100 Zillock Rd., San Benito, TX 78586)
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July26, 2020 at the funeral home.
Private family graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria.
Honorary pallbearer are Donald Wiley, Steven Wiley, Randall Wiley, Marnee Wiley Edwards, Jimmie Aldrigde, and Don Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harlingen Public Library would be greatly appreciated. (Harlingen Public Library, 410 76 Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550 or http://www.harlingenlibrar.org/
. Margie was an avid reader from age four. Margie and Joe loved reading and shared this love (and books) with their family and friends.
