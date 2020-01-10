Home

San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
Margaret "Joanne" Wilkes


1947 - 2020
Margaret "Joanne" Wilkes Obituary
Harlingen - Margaret "Joanne" Wilkes, age 73 of Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Luverne, Alabama went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born to Wilma (Farrior) Revel and M.L. Mills on January 1, 1947 in Louisville, Mississippi.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Paul Wilkes, and two children Melanie (John) Fornal and Chad (Lisa) Bender; and five grandchildren Andrew Fornal, Chace Fornal, Julia Bender, Lauren Bender, and Amber Bender.

Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Wilma Revel and her father Murray Leslie Mills and her Aunt Myra Farrior, Aunt Myrtha Farrior, Aunt Norma Jean Black, and Uncle Rev. Leslie Farrell "Bo" Mills.

Joanne worked a variety of jobs including secretarial and sales positions. She worked as a dedicated Special Needs Paraprofessional for the Harlingen School district for 13 years and was currently retired.

Currently, Joanne is a member of the Word of Faith congregation in Brantly, Alabama.

Visitation will be held at the San Benito Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. The service in celebration of her life will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the San Benito Funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 10, 2020
