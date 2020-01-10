|
Harlingen - Margaret "Joanne" Wilkes, age 73 of Harlingen, Texas, formerly of Luverne, Alabama went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. She was born to Wilma (Farrior) Revel and M.L. Mills on January 1, 1947 in Louisville, Mississippi.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Paul Wilkes, and two children Melanie (John) Fornal and Chad (Lisa) Bender; and five grandchildren Andrew Fornal, Chace Fornal, Julia Bender, Lauren Bender, and Amber Bender.
Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Wilma Revel and her father Murray Leslie Mills and her Aunt Myra Farrior, Aunt Myrtha Farrior, Aunt Norma Jean Black, and Uncle Rev. Leslie Farrell "Bo" Mills.
Joanne worked a variety of jobs including secretarial and sales positions. She worked as a dedicated Special Needs Paraprofessional for the Harlingen School district for 13 years and was currently retired.
Currently, Joanne is a member of the Word of Faith congregation in Brantly, Alabama.
Visitation will be held at the San Benito Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. The service in celebration of her life will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the San Benito Funeral home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 10, 2020