Harlingen - Margareta Montemayor, age 62, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. Margareta was born November 9, 1957 to Lucia Solis and Miguel Posada.
Margareta is survived by her sons; Ernie Montemayor (Lupita Montemayor); Lionel Fuentes (Lisa Fuentes); and her daughter Lesley M Suarez (Roy Suarez).
Margareta was preceded in death by her parents Lucia Solis and Miguel Posada and her brother Orlando Posada and one great grandchild Rafael Machado.
A visitation for Margareta will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A prayer service will occur Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Church of God of the Firstborn, Harlingen, TX. A burial will occur Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 18, 2020