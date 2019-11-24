|
Harlingen - Margarita Martinez Salazar "Tia Vica", 88, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom and past away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, November 22, 2019.
Margarita was born on February 20, 1931 in Cedral, S.L.P., Mexico to Pedro Martinez & Tomasa Faz Gomez. She had a passion & love for gardening, and was most famous for her delicious tamales. Margarita was dearly loved by all her family, and was also known as "Tia Vica."
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gustavo Salazar; both her parents; and brothers, Francisco, Porfirio, Jose, & Pedro Martinez.
Margarita is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her only daughter, Rebecca Hughes (Rex); grandchildren, Cesar, Christopher, Steven, & Madelynn Hughes; and numerous nieces, nephews, & godchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cesar Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Steven Hughes, Jesus Martinez, Francisco Martinez and Luis Martinez.
