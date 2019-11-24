Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Margarita Salazar
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Margarita Martinez Salazar


1931 - 2019
Margarita Martinez Salazar Obituary
Harlingen - Margarita Martinez Salazar "Tia Vica", 88, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom and past away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, November 22, 2019.

Margarita was born on February 20, 1931 in Cedral, S.L.P., Mexico to Pedro Martinez & Tomasa Faz Gomez. She had a passion & love for gardening, and was most famous for her delicious tamales. Margarita was dearly loved by all her family, and was also known as "Tia Vica."

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gustavo Salazar; both her parents; and brothers, Francisco, Porfirio, Jose, & Pedro Martinez.

Margarita is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her only daughter, Rebecca Hughes (Rex); grandchildren, Cesar, Christopher, Steven, & Madelynn Hughes; and numerous nieces, nephews, & godchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cesar Hughes, Christopher Hughes, Steven Hughes, Jesus Martinez, Francisco Martinez and Luis Martinez.

You may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 24, 2019
