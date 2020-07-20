1/1
Margarita Salazar
1955 - 2020
Harlingen - Margarita Salazar, 65, entered into the gates of Heaven on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1955 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Emilio and Emilia Salazar.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Enedelia Salazar & Rosita Montalvo, and brothers, Francisco & Manuel Salazar.

Margarita leaves behind her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, siblings, Lydia Ortiz of San Antonio, Amelia (Polo) Salazar of Iowa, Terry Martinez of Harlingen, & Roy (Mary) Salazar; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

No services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
July 19, 2020
RIP My Friend.
Connie Yanez
Friend
