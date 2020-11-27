1/1
Margarita Zuniga
1960 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Margarita Zuniga, 60 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born January 13, 1960 in Sebastian, Texas to Luis Sr. and Blasa Gamez Zuniga. Margarita attended and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1980. She was a wonderful caretake to her mother and loved to spoil her God children, whom she adored and loved. Margarita worked for TSTC for 18 years, where she met a lot of friends and co workers and was admired my many.

Margarita is preceded in death by her father, Luis Zuniga Sr.; and her siblings, Jose Zuniga, Juanita Zuniga, and Guadalupe Zuniga.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her mother, Blasa Zuniga; siblings, Benito Zuniga (Angelica), Eva Zuniga (Raul), Luis Zuniga Jr. (Hilda), Petra Gutierrez (Hector), and Manuel Zuniga (Norma); a special nephew whom she raised has her son, Daniel Zuniga Sr.; along with numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, close friends, and her God children, Anthony Johnson III, Alijah Johnson, and Aavin Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Bea Lopez accompanied with Armando Lopez.

Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. Interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian, Texas.

Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be Hector Gutierrez Jr., Anthony Johnson, Manuel Zuniga, Joe Zuniga, Anthony Johnson III, Ruben Zuniga, Manuel Zuniga and Luis Saenz.

Honorary pallbearers will be Alijah & Aavin Johnson, Luis M. Saenz, and Margarito Saenz.

The family would like to thank her sister-in-law, Alicia Rangel for always being there & helping us in our time of need.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.

www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
NOV
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
NOV
28
Interment
Guadalupe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
I had the honor of working with Margarita, at TSTC as the custodian for my program the Air Conditioning Technology Program. From 2000-2014. She took pride in her work and made sure the building was always cleaned and the floor shinning. I always complimented her on how well the building looked so clean. She would smile and thank me for the compliment.
I enjoyed talking to her, eventually got to know some of the family that worked there at TSTC. She was honest and caring. Very respectful, with the students, faculty, staff.
She will be missed but not forgotten.
Margarita is in heaven with her sister Lupita. Who also worked in the building for years.
Beautiful and wonderful sisters. I am so honored that I got to know them.

Respectfully


Ruben De La Rosa
City Commissioner of District 4 of the City of Harlingen
Ruben De La Rosa
