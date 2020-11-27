Harlingen, TX - Margarita Zuniga, 60 of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born January 13, 1960 in Sebastian, Texas to Luis Sr. and Blasa Gamez Zuniga. Margarita attended and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1980. She was a wonderful caretake to her mother and loved to spoil her God children, whom she adored and loved. Margarita worked for TSTC for 18 years, where she met a lot of friends and co workers and was admired my many.Margarita is preceded in death by her father, Luis Zuniga Sr.; and her siblings, Jose Zuniga, Juanita Zuniga, and Guadalupe Zuniga.She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her mother, Blasa Zuniga; siblings, Benito Zuniga (Angelica), Eva Zuniga (Raul), Luis Zuniga Jr. (Hilda), Petra Gutierrez (Hector), and Manuel Zuniga (Norma); a special nephew whom she raised has her son, Daniel Zuniga Sr.; along with numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, close friends, and her God children, Anthony Johnson III, Alijah Johnson, and Aavin Johnson.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Bea Lopez accompanied with Armando Lopez.Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. Interment will follow to Guadalupe Cemetery in Sebastian, Texas.Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be Hector Gutierrez Jr., Anthony Johnson, Manuel Zuniga, Joe Zuniga, Anthony Johnson III, Ruben Zuniga, Manuel Zuniga and Luis Saenz.Honorary pallbearers will be Alijah & Aavin Johnson, Luis M. Saenz, and Margarito Saenz.The family would like to thank her sister-in-law, Alicia Rangel for always being there & helping us in our time of need.Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.