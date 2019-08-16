Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margarito Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarito Martinez


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarito Martinez Obituary
Harlingen - Margarito Martinez 92, entered into rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Maria Martinez; 3 sons, David Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Simon Chavez; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Nicolasa Mancillas and Maria Chavez.

Visitation will begin Friday at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.