Harlingen - Margarito Martinez 92, entered into rest Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Maria Martinez; 3 sons, David Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Simon Chavez; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Nicolasa Mancillas and Maria Chavez.
Visitation will begin Friday at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2019