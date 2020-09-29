Harlingen - Our Mom passed away September 25, 2020 just two months short of her 99th Birthday.
In March 1942, she married Doug Theno and this was the beginning of a very adventurous life! She raised two daughters Lindy and Sylvia and very many furry friends.
She had lived in the Harlingen area since 1974. However, in previous years she had called Washington, Arizona, Oregon, British Columbia and Alaska home.
Mom was an interesting person to visit and told many life stories to anyone who would listen.
Her Bella fur baby will be moving to Oregon for more happy days ahead.
We will honor her wishes to be cremated and no services.
A very special "Thank you" to her caregiver, Mary Esquivel over the last few months. Also many thanks to Roland Diaz and Lois Diggins. During the years in Camelot, she had many good friends and thoughtful neighbors.
We will miss you, Mom!
.
