Denver - Maria Amalia "Mollie" Muniz
Maria Amalia "Mollie" Muniz, 89 entered into eternal rest on May 8th, 2019, at Aurora Medical Hospital in Aurora, Colorado.
She was a life long resident of Harlingen. She is survived by her two loving children, Gloria Lisa Morales (Frank Jr), San Antonio, Andres Muniz III, Denver, Colorado. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Jessica A. Hirschmann, San Antonio, TX, Crystal L Detwiler, San Antonio, TX, Samantha L Stroup, (Rush),San Antonio,TX, Salina M Cortez,(Ernesto), San Antonio, TX. 8 greatgrand children, and 1 great great grandson, 1 brother, Gregorio Alvarado Jr, Denver, Colorado. Funeral arrangements are under "A Better Place Funeral & Cremation" , Denver, Colorado.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 19, 2019