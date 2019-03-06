|
|
Harlingen - Maria Amparo Garza 76, of Harlingen entered into Heaven Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born December 17, 1942 to Jose and Guadalupe Garza. She is preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Sandra Garza.
Amparo is survived by her loving family; her brother, Martin Garza; 2 sisters, Guadalupe Garza and Mary Louise Garza; 2 nieces, Lucia Conelly, Margarita Garza and 2 nephews, Hector Garza and Javier Garza.
Visitation will begin Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2019