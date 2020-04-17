|
Harlingen, TX - Maria Angela Castellanos, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on April 15, 2020.
Angelita was born in Nueva Rosita, Mexico on October 2, 1930. She was a lifelong resident of Harlingen and member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Angelita is dearly remembered by all who were blessed to know her, as a beautiful soul with kindness and love for all. A quiet, peaceful person with a deep inner strength and faith in God. She adored her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all her loved ones and enjoyed spending time with all of them. She enjoyed reading and sewing and tending to her garden.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fernando Montoya and Felipa Reyes Montoya, her husband, Felix Castellanos, her daughter Antonia Castellanos Gomez, and her two brothers, Aurelio Montoya and Aaron Montoya.
She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her children Juan Castellanos (Rose Marie), Maria Ruth Acevedo (Ruben), Felix Castellanos Jr., Tomas Castellanos (Yolanda), Eleazar Castellanos (Katie), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters, Maria Gutierrez, Antonia Gutierrez, Amparo Ontiveros, and Juanita Gutierrez. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.
Honored to be pallbearers are Robert Melgoza, Felix Castellanos Jr., Tomas A. Castellanos, Luke Castellanos, Raul Gutierrez, Juan Gomez and Brian Banda.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2020