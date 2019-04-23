Home

Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston P.O. Box 92
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Maria Antonia De Leon

Maria Antonia De Leon Obituary
San Benito, TX - Maria Antonia De Leon, 82, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Harlingen, Texas. Maria was born in Matemorelos, Mexico to David and Petra Perez Garza and came to the U.S. as a child in 1935. She met and married Rodolfo De Leon in San Benito, Texas.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She is survived by her loving children, Victor (Sandra) De Leon and Rachel (Mario); 3 grandchildren, Victor Jr., Danny, and Victoria; and extended family members, Jerry and Mary Jane Bejaran; Felicia Garza and Family; Russel and Juanita Totora and Family; Julia (Urbano+) Lopez and Family; and numerous nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and friends.

A chapel service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park Cemetery in San Benito, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Maria Antonia De Leon at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 23, 2019
