Harlingen TX. - Maria Antonia Delgado, age 89, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Tonita was born January 17, 1931 to Leonor Martinez and Julio Maldonado.
Tonita is survived by her husband, Ernesto Delgado; son Jose Angel Delgado; daughter Rosalinda Rivas; daughter Maria Uresti; daughter Maria Del Carmen Delgado; daughter Ernestina Delgado; and son Benito Delgado and 20 grandchildren.
Tonita was preceded in death by her parents, Julio Maldonado and Leonor Martinez.
A visitation for Tonita will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. A chapel service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 E Business 83, La Feria, Texas 78559.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Delgado family.
Tonita is survived by her husband, Ernesto Delgado; son Jose Angel Delgado; daughter Rosalinda Rivas; daughter Maria Uresti; daughter Maria Del Carmen Delgado; daughter Ernestina Delgado; and son Benito Delgado and 20 grandchildren.
Tonita was preceded in death by her parents, Julio Maldonado and Leonor Martinez.
A visitation for Tonita will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. A chapel service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 E Business 83, La Feria, Texas 78559.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Delgado family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 24, 2020.