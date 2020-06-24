Maria Antonia Delgado
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen TX. - Maria Antonia Delgado, age 89, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. Tonita was born January 17, 1931 to Leonor Martinez and Julio Maldonado.

Tonita is survived by her husband, Ernesto Delgado; son Jose Angel Delgado; daughter Rosalinda Rivas; daughter Maria Uresti; daughter Maria Del Carmen Delgado; daughter Ernestina Delgado; and son Benito Delgado and 20 grandchildren.

Tonita was preceded in death by her parents, Julio Maldonado and Leonor Martinez.

A visitation for Tonita will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. A chapel service on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 E Business 83, La Feria, Texas 78559.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Delgado family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Burial
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved