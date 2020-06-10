La Feria - Maria Candelaria "Cande" Martinez, age 93, entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020.Cande was born in Uriangato, GTO. Mexico. In the mid-1940s, the family migrated to the United States and resided in La Feria all their lives. Cande and her husband, Vicente Martinez Sr, celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary last December.Cande is survived by her husband Vicente Sr. and their thirteen children, Angela Rodriguez (Gilberto), Shirley Keesling (Dean), Elena Glyda, Vicente Martinez Jr. (Maria), Dolores Zamora, Ruben Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Gloria Zambrano (Alejandro), Susana Villalon (Rolando), Rose Weitzman (Gerald), Mary Alice Means (David), Norma Linda Martinez and Mary Jane Escamilla. Cande was blessed with 35 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos and Flora Guzman, brother Tomas Guzman, sister Guadalupe Pantoja and two nephews.Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12 noon to 9:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, Harlingen, with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at seven o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 11 at ten o'clock in the morning in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria, with Father Joe Villalon as celebrant. Committal services will then follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Aaron Villalon, Ashley Villalon, David Lee Ahumada, Mark Zamora, Kameron Veloz, Ivan Garcia and Honorary Pallbearer Michael Villalon. The family would like to give special thanks to Rose Lopez for the loving care she provided for Cande the last few years of her life.Social Distancing will be followed for the protection of all in attendance. For those unable to attend due to the current conditions, the family will provide a recording to be posted later.