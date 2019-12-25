|
Harlingen - The journey for Maria Carmen Villarreal, on this earth ended on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Greeting her on heaven are: her parents Maria Q. Rodriguez and Father, Francisco C. Rodriguez and her siblings: Rosemary Hernandez and Frank Rodriguez Jr. Oscar Villarreal, her husband and her son Edward Villarreal, await her eagerly in heaven.
Carmen's legacy will continue with contributions made by siblings: Ret. Lt. Col. Rogelio Rodriguez, Regina (Braulio) Valdez, Ralph (Pat) Rodriguez, Rodolfo (Amira) Rodriguez and her sister Rita Q. Rodriguez.
Carmen Worked as an LVN at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Streamwood Illinois for 35 Years. She retired and returned to Harlingen.
Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace on Thursday December 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Service will conclude at church.
Carmen fought the fight a merited Crown awaits Her.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 25, 2019