Harlingen - Maria Chavez 78, of Harlingen, Texas entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2020.Maria is preceded in death by Gorgonio Chavez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Gracie, Bea, Sylvia, Yolanda, Mary, Mona, and Craig; numerous grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.Visitation will begin Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park.