Maria Chavez
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Maria Chavez 78, of Harlingen, Texas entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2020.

Maria is preceded in death by Gorgonio Chavez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Gracie, Bea, Sylvia, Yolanda, Mary, Mona, and Craig; numerous grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will begin Friday, June 12, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Ashland Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved