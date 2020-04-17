Home

Maria D. Garcia


1937 - 2020
Maria D. Garcia Obituary
Harlingen - Maria D. Garcia 83, of Harlingen entered into rest April 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Garcia; 2 sons, Gilberto Garcia and Gregorio Garcia and daughter, Maria Alejandra Martinez.

Maria is survived by her loving children, Sanjuana Castillo, Francisco Garcia, Nicolas Garcia, Ascencion Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Silvia Garza, Marisela Polanco, Maria del Carmen Santana, Sergio Garcia, Ignacio Garcia and Julia Martinez. She is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Maria de Jesus Arredondo, Guadalupe Garcia and Pedro Arredondo.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Harlingen-Combes Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 17, 2020
