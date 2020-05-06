Maria de Jesus Avila Martinez
1920 - 2020
Harlingen - Maria de Jesus Avila Martinez, 100 years old (better known as "Mother" to her close family) traveled to the Promised Land on the 30th of April 2020. She was born on February 22, 1920, at Falfurrias, Texas. She is survived by 6 of her 9 children: Antonia, Carmen, Ester, Lupita, Benita, and Concepcion. She is also survived by 57 grand, great grand, and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by the other 3 of her children: Sister Encarnacion, Silverio, and Nancy, and one grandson, Malachi.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Roman and Teodosia Mata Avila, by all of her siblings and their spouses: Augustina Villanueva, Desiderio Avila, Dolores Mendez, Braulio Avila, Simon Avila, Chavela Herrera, and Rafael Avila.

In Mother's Memory please pray a Rosary for world peace.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
