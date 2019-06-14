San Benito, TX - Maria De Jesus Gonzales-Trenholm, 69, of San Benito, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Harlingen.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Antolin and Catarina Lugo Gonzales Sr.



Maria is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, David Trenholm; her siblings, Anadelia Gonzales, Enriqueta Gonzales, Antolin (Irma) Gonzales Jr., Estela Mata, and Hector (Veronica) Gonzales; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Visitation will begin Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Hector Gonzales Jr., Joseph Gonzales, Peter Mata, Cesar Robledo, Brandon Weller, and Dan Deliganis.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Maria De Jesus Gonzales-Trenholm at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary