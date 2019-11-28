|
|
Harlingen - Maria de Jesus Rodriguez 89, of Harlingen went to be with her Lord Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sons, Luis Manuel Rodriguez and Juan Carlos Rodriguez.
Maria leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her family; three children, Juana Celia Escalante, Alberto Rodriguez and Maria Lopez; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a brother, Benjamin Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Thursday, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 with a chapel service at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and entombment will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.
She was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 28, 2019