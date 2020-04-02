Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez Obituary
Santa Maria, TX - Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez, age 87, entered into the Lord's Heavenly Kingdom March 28, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Maria was born in Mexico to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Francisco Mendez. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria, TX.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez and sons, Luis Manuel Gonzalez (Estella) and Juan Manuel Gonzalez.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her daughter, Maria Catalina Rodriguez (Isidoro), Sons, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jose Francisco Gonzalez and Jose Angel Gonzalez (Norma). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Private Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Cavazos Cemetery, Santa Maria, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -