|
|
Santa Maria, TX - Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez, age 87, entered into the Lord's Heavenly Kingdom March 28, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. Maria was born in Mexico to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Francisco Mendez. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria, TX.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez and sons, Luis Manuel Gonzalez (Estella) and Juan Manuel Gonzalez.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her daughter, Maria Catalina Rodriguez (Isidoro), Sons, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jose Francisco Gonzalez and Jose Angel Gonzalez (Norma). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Cavazos Cemetery, Santa Maria, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 2, 2020