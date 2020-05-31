Hemet, California. - Maria del Carmen Rodriguez Vega was called home to be with the Lord, early Sunday morning, on May 17, 2020, in Hemet, California. Maria was born on January 30, 1924 in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She died peacefully of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugenia Vega & Leonardo Rodriguez; 3 years old brother, Guillermo; & son of 9 months, Miguelito Cervantes. She settled in Harlingen, Texas in 1950, where she raised her four daughters. She was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Maria was a dedicated & loving mother & grandmother, an exemplary employee, trust worthy, friendly, outgoing, loved children, with a very strong Catholic faith and belief in God. Her heart was filled with love and & compassion for others, ready to help a friend or a neighbor in need. Music, dancing & baseball were her passion. Family was very important to Maria. She never forgot her roots and returned to Tampico frequently to visit her family. She looked forward to her visits with her nephews & their families in Panuco, Veracruz. They shared a special love & bond and happily reminisced about those fun, crazy, youthful, baseball years. We are going to miss you, Mami! We are happy and at peace knowing you are finally home with your loved ones. We give thanks and praise to God for his love, compassion, mercy and blessings for the many years we cherished together.



Maria is survived by her four daughters & their Husbands: Maria E. & Jose L. Duenas; Inez Irma & Carlos L. Garcia; Rosie & Carlos Pena; Lupita & Rick Estes.



Grandchildren; Marisa Ann, Jose Luis Jr, Jorge Duenas & wife, Gina; Gabriel & Rene Garcia; Carlos Pena Jr. & wife, Nikki; Cristina Pena & husband, Carlos Rivera; Jon Estes & wife Amanda.



Great grandchildren: Alexandra Pritchett; Kenyon, Kyra, & Kinsley Pena; Monique Pena & Carlitos Rivera-Pena; Joshua, & Dominic Estes.



Funeral arrangements by Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria TX.



A visitation for Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria TX. 78559. A rosary will be held on this day at 7:00PM.



Burial at 2:00 PM at Mont Meta. San Benito TX



