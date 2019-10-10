|
Harlingen - Maria Del Refugia "Cuca" Torres, age 92, passed on to eternal rest on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 14, 1927 in Villa Gonzales Ortega Zacatecas, Mexico to Macedonio Rios and Francisca Delgado and became a US citizen and was something she was very proud of. She was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and was a very active member at her church, Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She served her church and the community in Pastoral Service prison ministry, was very involved of the Blessed Sacrament and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She would volunteer every year at the church Fall Festival and was known for the delicious Gordita's she made. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her feathered friends, at a time she owned a mass amount of peacocks and chickens.
Maria is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jose Torres, her daughter in law, Gloria Torres and her granddaughter, Angelica Torres.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her children, Manuela Nunez (Romeo), Jesse Torres (Dody), Fortunato Torres (Lucy), Mary Gutierrez, Lupe Torres, Jose Torres Jr. (Norma), Juan (Johnny) Torres (Sonia) and Linda Torres, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and her faithful pup Chacho. She is also survived by 3 sisters, 3 brothers, numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be her sons, Jesse, Fortunato, Jose, Juan and Lupe Torres and one grandson, Justin Torres.
