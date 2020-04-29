|
San Benito, TX - Maria Elena C. Perez, 77 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.
Nena was born and raised in San Benito, Texas. She married Jose G. Perez (Lupe) and had two sons. She graduated from San Benito High School in 1962, then graduated from Valley Baptist School of Vocational Nursing, and attended TSC. At a very young age she knew her calling was to become a nurse. She started her much enjoyed profession at VBMC, then worked for 30 years at Harlingen Good Samaritan. She did not want to retire, so she returned to work at Friends Adult Day Care in Brownsville and finally retired after working at United Home Health in Harlingen.
Our mom was a very friendly and loving person who loved and enjoyed all her family and friends, especially her grandkids, which were her pride and joy. She loved watching tv, traveling, especially road trips, and cruising on cruise ships. She will be greatly missed; we love you mom/Grandma Ayu.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose G. Perez Sr., parents, Jose Fidel and Antonia Garcia Cavazos; and brothers, Joe Cavazos and Baby Joe Cavazos.
Maria is survived by her two sons, Jose G. (Laura) Perez Jr. and Jose Luis (Josefina Serrata) Perez; three grandchildren, Jose Luis Perez Jr., Clarissa Perez, and Matthew E. Perez; sister, Esperanza Cavazos, and three brothers, Jose Luis Cavazos, Hector Cavazos, and Manuel Cavazos.
A visitation will begin Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jose Luis Perez Jr., Roel Cavazos, Joe Frank Cavazos, Roland Cavazos, Israel Perez, and Hector Cavazos Jr. Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, Clarissa Perez and Matthew E. Perez.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 29, 2020