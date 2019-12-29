|
Harlingen - Maria Elena Luna, age 81, died comfortably with her immediate family at her bedside, after a lengthy illness on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her residence in Harlingen, Texas.
She was born on April 26, 1938 and she worked for many years for the Rio Hondo Independent School District Junior High and Elementary schools as an assistant librarian. She offered many years of volunteer services to the Saint Vincent De Paul Mission Church (St. Helen's Catholic Church) in Lozano, Texas and was well known for her generous nature.
She is survived by her spouse Noe Luna and her daughter Noelia Luna Hernandez as well as her two granddaughters, Hollie Noelle Hernandez and Katie Leigh Hernandez. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and was always the one to host family gatherings. The Luna family wishes to thank Calidad Hospice and especially those nurses involved directly in her care. We extend our special thanks and love to Elizabeth Lucas, LVN, who has been devoted in keeping our family strong.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ramiro Pesina (Soledad), Trinidad Pesina (Maria) and her sisters, Consuelo Ortega (Celestino), Eustolia Lopez (Magdaleno), and Sara Sanchez (Agosto).
Visitation will begin today, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 29, 2019