Maria Elena Urbina
1944 - 2020
Raymondville/Harlingen - Maria Elena Urbina (Nena) Nee' Anzaldua born on 17 December 1944 in Edinburg, Texas, has ascended to heaven surrounded by her loved ones on 8 May 2020.

Nena was an accomplished mother and mentor that instilled a strong work ethic to her five boys. She leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her boys; Oscar (Yolanda), Eddie (Elva), Roland (Jennifer), Robert (Joanna), and Jaime (Adriana).

Nena lived and worked in Raymondville/Harlingen as a nurse's aide for the late Dr. Montgomery-Davis and as a medical technologist at South Texas Hospital in Harlingen until her retirement.

Nena is survived by her sister Elisa "Licha" Longoria, brothers Paul Anzaldua and Juan "Pepe" Garza.

Nena was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruby, mother, Guadalupe Garza, and her brother, Nicholas Anzaldua. Nena has 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandchildren Oscar Cole, Eric, Aaron, Robert Lee, Daniel, Jaime, Magen, Brianna, Clarissa, Ivy, Kelly, Melanie, Myranda, and Alejandra. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandchildren, Erza, Ardyn and Landyn Cavazos.

Memorial Service will begin on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM. at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home of Raymondville.

Online services will also be provided for those unable to attend.

A special thanks to the Windsor Atrium Nurses for staying with my mom, holding her hand, and comforting her when we could not. You ladies are Angels.

Adios Mama, te queremos mucho y que Dios la bendiga.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Raymondville
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Raymondville
1157 W Hidalgo Ave.
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-0600
