Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Maria Elia (Hinojosa) Ramirez


1965 - 2019
Maria Elia (Hinojosa) Ramirez Obituary
Santa Rosa - Maria Elia Hinojosa Ramirez, 52, was surrounded by family and close friends when she went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She was born August 20, 1967 and a lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, TX. She was well loved by many and known for her unique footwork on the dance floor, fun loving personality, friendly games of chalupa, and her loyalty to the Santa Rosa Warriors and her esteemed Dallas Cowboys.

Maria was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Guadalupe and Evangelina Hinojosa. She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 29 years, Vidal V. Ramirez, her daughter Abby Gail Hinojosa, and her faithful companion, Ollie. The baby of the family also leaves behind 9 siblings, Rita(Santos)Cruz, Lionel(Janie)Hinojosa, Amelia(Benjamin)Sweet, Raul(Elida)Hinojosa, Pete(Gloria)Hinojosa, Ofelia(Mario)Reyes, Eudelia Hinojosa, Lupita(Ric)Ramirez, and Benito(Cindy)Hinojosa.

Honored to be pallbearers for their dearest 'Tia Lala' are her nephews: Jacob, Aaron, Mark, and Vincent Hinojosa, Benjamin Sweet, Jr., Robert Cruz, Jay 'Boy' Guerra, Vidal A., Arnie and Ruben R. Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers will include her many other nephews and nieces, and numerous great-nieces & great-nephews. 'We love you Lala and will always carry your memory in our hearts'

Visitation will be at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen, Friday, Sept 6, 2019 from 12pm-9pm and a rosary will be at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday departing at 12:15 pm for a 1pm Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church and burial will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 6, 2019
